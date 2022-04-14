HIPPOP (HIPPOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HIPPOP (HIPPOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HIPPOP (HIPPOP) Information $HIP is a meme token, it is based on RWA,and has definite use cases. Along with this, our coin has a large NFT community, an artist community and the HIPPOP app has just been released. Official Website: https://hypeboy.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://the-hype-lab.gitbook.io/litepaper_eng Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=arbitrum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xa0995d43901551601060447f9aBf93ebc277cEC2 Buy HIPPOP Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.25B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 377.25K
All-Time High: $ 0.20281
All-Time Low: $ 0.000148623529586407
Current Price: $ 0.0003018

HIPPOP (HIPPOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HIPPOP (HIPPOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HIPPOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HIPPOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HIPPOP's tokenomics, explore HIPPOP token's live price!

