HILO (HILO) Information HILO is the go-to platform for users who track market trends, analyze sentiments, make predictions, swap tokens, buy, sell, and vote on key decisions. It offers a dynamic space for creating, sharing, and engaging with the community, giving access to advanced tools and leveraging the power of the oracle for data validation. In addition to analytics, HILO adds an element of entertainment with gambling features, interactive games, and Telegram bots. Whether users are testing their luck, participating in games, or utilizing the Telegram bots, HILO ensures there’s always something engaging to explore. Official Website: https://www.hilomarket.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hilomarket.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c3fe25a4de7fa243c653cfe1f165bf11d99704e Buy HILO Now!

HILO (HILO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HILO (HILO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.00M $ 6.00M $ 6.00M All-Time High: $ 0.06995 $ 0.06995 $ 0.06995 All-Time Low: $ 0.002333833065740739 $ 0.002333833065740739 $ 0.002333833065740739 Current Price: $ 0.04001 $ 0.04001 $ 0.04001 Learn more about HILO (HILO) price

HILO (HILO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HILO (HILO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HILO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HILO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HILO's tokenomics, explore HILO token's live price!

