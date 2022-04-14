TOP HAT (HAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOP HAT (HAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOP HAT (HAT) Information Top Hat is an open launchpad for AI agents, the official token is$HAT. Official Website: https://tophat.one Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AxGAbdFtdbj2oNXa4dKqFvwHzgFtW9mFHWmd7vQfpump Buy HAT Now!

TOP HAT (HAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOP HAT (HAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 782.49K $ 782.49K $ 782.49K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 990.00M $ 990.00M $ 990.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.13481 $ 0.13481 $ 0.13481 All-Time Low: $ 0.000519307047300984 $ 0.000519307047300984 $ 0.000519307047300984 Current Price: $ 0.0007904 $ 0.0007904 $ 0.0007904 Learn more about TOP HAT (HAT) price

TOP HAT (HAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOP HAT (HAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAT's tokenomics, explore HAT token's live price!

