GoPlus Security (GPS) Information GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection. Official Website: https://gopluslabs.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.gopluslabs.io/goplus-network Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x0c1dc73159e30c4b06170f2593d3118968a0dca5 Buy GPS Now!

Market Cap: $ 48.01M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 2.48B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 193.70M
All-Time High: $ 0.220266
All-Time Low: $ 0.015247385630968892
Current Price: $ 0.01937

GoPlus Security (GPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GoPlus Security (GPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GPS's tokenomics, explore GPS token's live price!

