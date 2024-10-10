Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tokenomics
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Information
Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Dive deeper into how GOAT tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) stands out as a memecoin-driven “attention economy” experiment with deep roots in AI narrative and internet culture. Below, I break down its token economics in detail, addressing each requested mechanism with available source-based insights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Genesis: GOAT was launched on October 10, 2024, via the Solana platform using pump.fun, a tool for permissionless token creation. The initial distribution occurred directly on-chain with a single account launching the total supply.
- Total Supply: While specifics vary across sources, the full token supply was created at genesis without ongoing inflation or scheduled new emissions.
- Mechanics: No evidence exists for complex issuance like mining or staking rewards. The entire supply was minted upfront, aligning with classic memecoin and viral community-driven tokens. Tokens were then distributed via wallet transfers and secondary markets.
Allocation Mechanism
- Founder & Influencer Allocations:
- Andy Ayrey (linked to the Truth Terminal AI) disclosed holding 1.25 million $GOAT tokens, received “as gifts,” not purchased or earned.
- The Truth Terminal AI wallet—a focal point of the narrative—received 1.93 million GOAT tokens directly from the original token launcher.
- Public Distribution: The majority of tokens were made available through:
- Public Sale (on pump.fun and later DEXs).
- Airdrops and Community Rewards: No formal program is documented, but anecdotal reports describe highly viral, community-driven gifting and trading.
- Transparency Notes: No vesting contracts or smart contract enforcements beyond direct wallet transfers; allocation relies heavily on community trust and public founder disclosures.
Allocation Table (Partial Documentation)
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Source/Context
|Truth Terminal (AI bot)
|Initial seeding for promotion, narrative anchor
|1.93M
|Sent by original launcher
|Andy Ayrey (Founder)
|Received as gifts, not traded
|1.25M
|Self-disclosure by Ayrey
|Public
|Public trading, viral community distribution
|Majority
|Unrestricted DEX and wallet transfers
Note: No unlock schedules or enforced vesting was found in on-chain or reporting sources as of June 2025.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
GOAT’s value proposition is fundamentally different from most utility or governance tokens:
- Community & “Virality Mining”: The primary “utility” is social clout, meme spreading, and participation in the “Goat Gospel” narrative. Interactions with the Truth Terminal AI contribute to the attention loop, reinforcing the token’s meme value.
- Attention Loop: The Truth Terminal AI generates content on X (Twitter) and other platforms, pushing the GOAT narrative. The more attention GOAT receives, the more valuable and viral it becomes, leading to further price and engagement increases.
- No Native Yield or Governance Utility: $GOAT does not currently offer staking, yield farming, protocol governance, or rights to platform revenue. Its entire utility is as a “meme vehicle” intertwined with AI hype and community identity.
Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time
- No Formal Locking/Unlocking: There is no enforced token lock-up, vesting schedule, or time-based release mechanism. All tokens were freely tradeable from genesis. Transfers are unrestricted save for what may be declared by large holders or discussed in founder statements.
- Founder Self-Lock Statement: Andy Ayrey stated he would not move his gift allocation or adjust his holdings until a transparent community/governance process emerges. This is voluntary; not enforced on-chain.
- Planned Mechanisms (Future): Ayrey has suggested potential governance frameworks (e.g. legal trusts for the AI agent’s wallets), but these are proposals, not live as of this writing.
Token Unlocks Table
There is no available schedule for token unlocks, since the asset was fully liquid at launch and all allocation is at the discretion of recipients. No SQL result or blockchain event data exists for planned or historical unlocks specific to large investors/teams.
Summary Table: “Tokenomics at a Glance”
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Entire supply minted at genesis; no future inflation
|Allocation
|Split between founders/Truth Terminal, public, community gifting
|Usage & Incentives
|Social clout, meme participation, AI engagement (“attention loop”)
|Locking/Unlocking
|None enforced; founder voluntary hold for governance development
|Formal Unlocks
|N/A (all tradable at launch, no vesting contracts)
Additional Context and Nuances
- Market Dynamics: GOAT’s trajectory is a classic memecoin “reflexive loop”—attention begets price increases, price increases beget attention.
- AI Narrative: Its unique identity is rooted in being “the first AI agent millionaire” token; success is inseparable from the narrative crafted by the Truth Terminal bot and its viral, recursive content generation.
- Potential Changes: There are ongoing discussions about formalizing governance or entity controls over the AI bot’s wallets, but these are not yet implemented.
- Risk Factors: The lack of structured vesting, utility, and transparency typical of DeFi protocols heightens volatility. The project’s legitimacy and longevity hinge on sustained meme power and evolving community consensus.
References (for additional reading)
- Goatseus Maximus on CoinGecko
- How GOAT Works - Bitget
- Truth Terminal Founder Discloses $GOAT Holdings - Binance
- IQ.wiki Profile
Goatseus Maximus embodies the memecoin era’s experimental spirit—where narrative, AI, and community mythmaking are the real “use cases.”
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GOAT's tokenomics, explore GOAT token's live price!
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price History
Analyzing the price history of GOAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
GOAT Price Prediction
Want to know where GOAT might be heading? Our GOAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
