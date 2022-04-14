Gains Network (GNS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gains Network (GNS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gains Network (GNS) Information Gains Network is developing gTrade, a liquidity-efficient, powerful, and user-friendly decentralized leveraged trading platform. gTrade, our first product, wouldn't exist without the GNS token ($GNS). It acts as a mechanism of liquidity efficiency which helps us capitalise on our resources and offer the best trading experience - as well as returns for those participating in the ecosystem. Over its lifetime it has been net deflationary. Official Website: https://gains.trade Whitepaper: https://gainsnetwork.gitbook.io/docs-home/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xE5417Af564e4bFDA1c483642db72007871397896 Buy GNS Now!

Gains Network (GNS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 50.07M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 28.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 15
All-Time Low: $ 0.25898651506436027
Current Price: $ 1.741

Gains Network (GNS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gains Network (GNS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of GNS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GNS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

