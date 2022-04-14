Governance Health (GHT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Governance Health (GHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Governance Health (GHT) Information HEALTHREE (HEAL3) generates enthusiasm through gamification, providing a mechanism for individuals to actively engage in health activities. Our goal is to encourage healthy habits through positive actions, offering services that enable people to lead richer lives. In contrast to the previous “Move to Earn” project, HEALTHREE (HEAL3) allows users to earn tokens through activities related to daily health habits such as exercise, sleep, and nutrition. Official Website: https://heal3.com/ Whitepaper: https://heal3.com/docs/whitepapers/en/v2.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://soneium.blockscout.com/token/0xcb46843Fe775EEC8499ccf18fb48B915A3Dae207 Buy GHT Now!

Governance Health (GHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Governance Health (GHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.72984 $ 1.72984 $ 1.72984 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.076 $ 0.076 $ 0.076 Learn more about Governance Health (GHT) price

Governance Health (GHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Governance Health (GHT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GHT's tokenomics, explore GHT token's live price!

How to Buy GHT Interested in adding Governance Health (GHT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GHT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GHT on MEXC now!

Governance Health (GHT) Price History Analyzing the price history of GHT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GHT Price History now!

GHT Price Prediction Want to know where GHT might be heading? Our GHT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GHT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!