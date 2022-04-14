GEODNET (GEOD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GEODNET (GEOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GEODNET (GEOD) Information GEODNET is a web3.0 blockchain-based highly-reliable RTK Network using DePIN principles. RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global RTK Network naturally complements on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems. Official Website: https://www.geodnet.com Whitepaper: https://www.geodnet.com/file/Geodnet%20whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7JA5eZdCzztSfQbJvS8aVVxMFfd81Rs9VvwnocV1mKHu Buy GEOD Now!

GEODNET (GEOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GEODNET (GEOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.27M $ 52.27M $ 52.27M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 317.16M $ 317.16M $ 317.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.3899 $ 0.3899 $ 0.3899 All-Time Low: $ 0.008935486253898114 $ 0.008935486253898114 $ 0.008935486253898114 Current Price: $ 0.1648 $ 0.1648 $ 0.1648 Learn more about GEODNET (GEOD) price

GEODNET (GEOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GEODNET (GEOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GEOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GEOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GEOD's tokenomics, explore GEOD token's live price!

