GoldBrick (GBCK) Information State1 is an innovative ecosystem where gaming and commerce merge. It is designed for businesses and users to create a seamless XR and Web3 presence with ready-to-use immersive solutions. In this immersive ecosystem, companies can sell real-world products, engage with audiences, and host virtual events—all in one space. At the heart of State1’s economy is the GoldBrick (GBCK) token, which powers all transactions within the ecosystem. GoldBrick offers users the chance to earn rewards, participate in token-based games, and enjoy tangible benefits when purchasing goods, adding a gamified dimension to the experience. Official Website: https://www.state1.io Whitepaper: https://state1.docsend.com/view/3zhbpjckg3ikjhit Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xdf5c227aB75D309D46fB9Df0F7Fa043e4534d2aB Buy GBCK Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.225
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.005714

GoldBrick (GBCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GoldBrick (GBCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GBCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GBCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GBCK's tokenomics, explore GBCK token's live price!

