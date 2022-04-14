GameBuild (GAME2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GameBuild (GAME2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GameBuild (GAME2) Information GameBuild is a next-generation game infrastructure with powerful toolkits, bringing a brand new economics and experience for Gamers, Developers and Advertisers Official Website: https://game.build Whitepaper: https://github.com/GameBuildOffical/docs/blob/main/GameBuildLightPaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x825459139C897D769339f295E962396C4F9E4A4D Buy GAME2 Now!

GameBuild (GAME2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GameBuild (GAME2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 66.33M $ 66.33M $ 66.33M Total Supply: $ 21.42B $ 21.42B $ 21.42B Circulating Supply: $ 17.73B $ 17.73B $ 17.73B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 80.15M $ 80.15M $ 80.15M All-Time High: $ 0.0207 $ 0.0207 $ 0.0207 All-Time Low: $ 0.002490664239146623 $ 0.002490664239146623 $ 0.002490664239146623 Current Price: $ 0.003742 $ 0.003742 $ 0.003742 Learn more about GameBuild (GAME2) price

GameBuild (GAME2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GameBuild (GAME2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAME2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAME2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAME2's tokenomics, explore GAME2 token's live price!

