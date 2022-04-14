() Tokenomics Discover key insights into (), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

() Information Gaia Everworld is the immersive, multi-region fantasy world in which players build their kingdoms, explore the lands, collect, breed and battle their Gaia Legionnaires. Official Website: https://gaiaworld.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x723b17718289a91af252d616de2c77944962d122

() Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 720.25K All-Time High: $ 4.5746 All-Time Low: $ 0.000305094121526052 Current Price: $ 0.0014405

() Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of () is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy Interested in adding () to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy , including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

() Price History Analyzing the price history of helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

Price Prediction Want to know where might be heading? Our price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

