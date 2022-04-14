Engines of Fury (FURY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Engines of Fury (FURY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Engines of Fury (FURY) Information

Free-to-play post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs. Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Players engage in Co-op or PVPVE battles, scavenge for loot, craft, and strategically develop their character build and hideouts to survive and prevail. A unique blend of strategic role-playing character-building and high-stake extraction mechanics creates an addictive gameplay experience.

Official Website:
https://www.eof.gg
Whitepaper:
https://eof.gg/whitepaper
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x0203D275D2A65030889aF45ed91D472be3948B92

Engines of Fury (FURY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Engines of Fury (FURY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.13M
Total Supply:
$ 120.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 48.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.83M
All-Time High:
$ 1
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0182263801291157
Current Price:
$ 0.02357
Engines of Fury (FURY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Engines of Fury (FURY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FURY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FURY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FURY's tokenomics, explore FURY token's live price!

Engines of Fury (FURY) Price History

Analyzing the price history of FURY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

FURY Price Prediction

Want to know where FURY might be heading? Our FURY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.