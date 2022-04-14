Fud the Pug (FUD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fud the Pug (FUD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fud the Pug (FUD) Information FUD is a Meme token on SUI. Official Website: https://fudthepug.com/ Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0x76cb819b01abed502bee8a702b4c2d547532c12f25001c9dea795a5e631c26f1::fud::FUD?tab=Holders Buy FUD Now!

Fud the Pug (FUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fud the Pug (FUD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00T $ 100.00T $ 100.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.94M $ 3.94M $ 3.94M All-Time High: $ 0.0000009472 $ 0.0000009472 $ 0.0000009472 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000030827489439 $ 0.000000030827489439 $ 0.000000030827489439 Current Price: $ 0.00000003938 $ 0.00000003938 $ 0.00000003938 Learn more about Fud the Pug (FUD) price

Fud the Pug (FUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fud the Pug (FUD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUD's tokenomics, explore FUD token's live price!

