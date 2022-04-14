FluidTokens (FLDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FluidTokens (FLDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FluidTokens (FLDT) Information FluidTokens kicked off its journey on the Cardano blockchain as a DeFi platform, presenting a diverse range of services like lending, borrowing, staking, and an array of other inventive products including rental options, boosted stake features, and more. Official Website: https://fluidtokens.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.fluidtokens.com/ Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/577f0b1342f8f8f4aed3388b80a8535812950c7a892495c0ecdf0f1e0014df10464c4454 Buy FLDT Now!

FluidTokens (FLDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FluidTokens (FLDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.06M $ 21.06M $ 21.06M All-Time High: $ 0.77 $ 0.77 $ 0.77 All-Time Low: $ 0.05527900164573878 $ 0.05527900164573878 $ 0.05527900164573878 Current Price: $ 0.2106 $ 0.2106 $ 0.2106 Learn more about FluidTokens (FLDT) price

FluidTokens (FLDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FluidTokens (FLDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLDT's tokenomics, explore FLDT token's live price!

FluidTokens (FLDT) Price History Analyzing the price history of FLDT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FLDT Price History now!

