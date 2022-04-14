Step App (FITFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Step App (FITFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Step App (FITFI) Information Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience. Official Website: https://step.app/ Block Explorer: https://stepscan.io/address/0xb58A9d5920AF6aC1a9522B0B10F55dF16686D1b6 Buy FITFI Now!

Step App (FITFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Step App (FITFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.42M $ 6.42M $ 6.42M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 4.01B $ 4.01B $ 4.01B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.7339 $ 0.7339 $ 0.7339 All-Time Low: $ 0.001298148359450116 $ 0.001298148359450116 $ 0.001298148359450116 Current Price: $ 0.001602 $ 0.001602 $ 0.001602 Learn more about Step App (FITFI) price

Step App (FITFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Step App (FITFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FITFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FITFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FITFI's tokenomics, explore FITFI token's live price!

