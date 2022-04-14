Ergosum (FAVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ergosum (FAVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ergosum (FAVE) Information Ergosum is a new RPG game for a mobile phone that is free to play and allows players to Play and Earn. The game features GameFi elements, allowing players to earn NFTs while playing. All players have an opportunity to earn NFTs without the need for prior NFT purchases or prepare the crypto wallet. Official Website: https://ergosum-game.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper-en.ergosum-game.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x854bcBCC481e2dBbD51CaC80A27f160212566ae6 Buy FAVE Now!

Ergosum (FAVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ergosum (FAVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.09746 $ 0.09746 $ 0.09746 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.05524 $ 0.05524 $ 0.05524 Learn more about Ergosum (FAVE) price

Ergosum (FAVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ergosum (FAVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAVE's tokenomics, explore FAVE token's live price!

