fact (FACT) Information FACT0RN uses integer factorization as its PoW instead of hashing. The RSA cryptographic system has been widely used to secure data online by relying on the difficulty of factoring integers. Banks today use it to secure their data. fact0rn development was funded by Coinbase. Official Website: https://fact0rn.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AJ5_MTIhdI-lz8X35WGi20JNnbN_q2vn/view Block Explorer: https://factexplorer.io/ Buy FACT Now!

fact (FACT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for fact (FACT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.03M $ 3.03M $ 3.03M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 110 $ 110 $ 110 All-Time Low: $ 1.7893721466391157 $ 1.7893721466391157 $ 1.7893721466391157 Current Price: $ 2.86 $ 2.86 $ 2.86 Learn more about fact (FACT) price

fact (FACT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of fact (FACT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FACT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FACT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FACT's tokenomics, explore FACT token's live price!

