Euler Finance (EUL) Tokenomics

Euler Finance (EUL) Information Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third-party. Official Website: https://www.euler.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.euler.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd9fcd98c322942075a5c3860693e9f4f03aae07b

Euler Finance (EUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 267.26M Total Supply: $ 27.18M Circulating Supply: $ 19.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 368.52M All-Time High: $ 16.985 All-Time Low: $ 1.4404454386373047 Current Price: $ 13.557

Euler Finance (EUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Euler Finance (EUL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EUL's tokenomics, explore EUL token's live price!

