Electroneum (ETN) Information Electroneum is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain, catering to 4+ million users worldwide. The network boasts transaction speeds of just 5 seconds with instant finality and potentially the lowest smart contract fees available. Powered by the IBFT consensus mechanism and supported by known validators (targeting universities and Web3 infrastructure companies), the network is incredibly fast, secure and energy efficient. Official Website: http://electroneum.com/ Whitepaper: https://developer.electroneum.com/foundational-topics/consensus-mechanisms/ibft Block Explorer: https://blockexplorer.electroneum.com/ Buy ETN Now!

Market Cap: $ 53.33M
Total Supply: $ 21.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 17.98B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 62.29M
All-Time High: $ 0.005913
All-Time Low: $ 0.001296283350169341
Current Price: $ 0.002966

Electroneum (ETN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Electroneum (ETN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETN's tokenomics, explore ETN token's live price!

