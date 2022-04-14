Elixir (ELX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elixir (ELX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Elixir network is a new primitive, purpose-built to power the next generation of institutional liquidity. Elixir powers deUSD – a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar. Elixir is the most widely adopted network by RWAs: exclusively bringing funds from BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others to DeFi for the first time through deUSD. The Elixir network is secured by 30,000+ global validators.

Elixir (ELX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elixir (ELX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 204.64M $ 204.64M $ 204.64M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.07329290180383641 $ 0.07329290180383641 $ 0.07329290180383641 Current Price: $ 0.20464 $ 0.20464 $ 0.20464 Learn more about Elixir (ELX) price

Elixir (ELX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elixir (ELX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELX's tokenomics, explore ELX token's live price!

