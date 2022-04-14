Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Everton FC Fan Token (EFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) Information Fan Tokens are collectable digital passes that never expire. As well as being yours to keep forever the $EFC Fan Token also gives you enhanced access to Everton. Think of it as a piece of digital memorabilia that allows you to vote in polls, get access to VIP experiences or take part in the many in-app activities, competitions, quizzes and games. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/everton-fan-tokens/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xabee61f8ff0eadd8d4ee87092792aaf2d9b2ca8e Buy EFC Now!

Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Everton FC Fan Token (EFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 993.43K $ 993.43K $ 993.43K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 5.78M $ 5.78M $ 5.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.72M $ 1.72M $ 1.72M All-Time High: $ 4.62 $ 4.62 $ 4.62 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.1719 $ 0.1719 $ 0.1719 Learn more about Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) price

Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EFC's tokenomics, explore EFC token's live price!

How to Buy EFC Interested in adding Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EFC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EFC on MEXC now!

Everton FC Fan Token (EFC) Price History Analyzing the price history of EFC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EFC Price History now!

EFC Price Prediction Want to know where EFC might be heading? Our EFC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EFC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!