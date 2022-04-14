Derp Coin (DERP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Derp Coin (DERP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Derp Coin (DERP) Information DERPcoin is a cryptocurrency that celebrates the weirdest and most nonsensical aspects of internet culture, while leveraging the security and transparency of blockchain technology. The goal of DERPcoin is to create a community-driven, decentralized currency that rewards creativity and humor. Official Website: https://www.derp.gay/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x878fCC2bdccCFf8c56812607b9a58F29b274C4f0 Buy DERP Now!

Derp Coin (DERP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Derp Coin (DERP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 690.00B $ 690.00B $ 690.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 631.90K $ 631.90K $ 631.90K All-Time High: $ 0.0000111111 $ 0.0000111111 $ 0.0000111111 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000001985848212 $ 0.00000001985848212 $ 0.00000001985848212 Current Price: $ 0.0000009158 $ 0.0000009158 $ 0.0000009158 Learn more about Derp Coin (DERP) price

Derp Coin (DERP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Derp Coin (DERP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DERP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DERP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DERP's tokenomics, explore DERP token's live price!

