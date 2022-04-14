DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFrogs (DEFROGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Information A collection of 10,000 DeFrogs enabled by ERC404, an experimental token standard enabling persistent liquidity and semi-fungibility for Ethereum NFTs. The 1st ERC404 PFP (ERC20 x ERC721). Official Website: https://defrogs.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd555498a524612c67f286df0e0a9a64a73a7cdc7 Buy DEFROGS Now!

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 1.09M
Total Supply: $ 10.00K
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.09M
All-Time High: $ 1,700
All-Time Low: $ 1.4698512303225224
Current Price: $ 108.6

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFrogs (DEFROGS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFROGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFROGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEFROGS's tokenomics, explore DEFROGS token's live price!

