Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zero1 Labs (DEAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Information Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP). Official Website: https://z1labs.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.z1labs.ai/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1495bc9e44Af1F8BCB62278D2bEC4540cF0C05ea Buy DEAI Now!

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zero1 Labs (DEAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.48M $ 4.48M $ 4.48M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 91.22M $ 91.22M $ 91.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.12M $ 49.12M $ 49.12M All-Time High: $ 1.1111 $ 1.1111 $ 1.1111 All-Time Low: $ 0.04008505571376944 $ 0.04008505571376944 $ 0.04008505571376944 Current Price: $ 0.04912 $ 0.04912 $ 0.04912 Learn more about Zero1 Labs (DEAI) price

In-Depth Token Structure of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Dive deeper into how DEAI tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting. Overview Zero1 Labs is focused on decentralized AI (DeAI), providing developers with tools for building and monetizing AI-powered decentralized applications. Its tokenomics is designed to incentivize network participation, bootstrap community engagement, fund ongoing development, and ensure long-term ecosystem sustainability. Below, we break down the key components: issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, lock-up mechanics, and unlocking schedule. Issuance Mechanism Token Generation : Zero1 Labs issues its native token (commonly referenced as AI3) through a genesis distribution model, allocating the pre-mined supply among various stakeholders.

: Zero1 Labs issues its native token (commonly referenced as AI3) through a genesis distribution model, allocating the pre-mined supply among various stakeholders. Transferability: As of March 31, 2025, token transfers are disabled but will activate with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2, implying a staged approach to token circulation. Allocation Mechanism Category % of Total Supply Tokens (in millions) Purpose Farmer Rewards 35.0% 350.0 Rewards for network participation & contributions Investors 21.5% 215.5 Early financial backers (private/seed sales) Foundation 15.7% 156.8 Ecosystem growth and development funding Team 9.5% 94.4 Core developers and contributors Autonomys Labs 9.0% 90.0 Internal R&D, strategy, operations Testnets 6.9% 68.9 Testnet participation, bootstrapping Partners 1.4% 14.3 Network-building and integrations Ambassadors 1.0% 10.0 Community evangelism and outreach Usage and Incentive Mechanisms Network Utility : Tokens are used for transaction fees, accessing DeAI tools, API services, and making in-dApp purchases within the Zero1 network.

: Tokens are used for transaction fees, accessing DeAI tools, API services, and making in-dApp purchases within the Zero1 network. Staking : Users may stake tokens to secure the network, participate in governance, or earn additional rewards (primarily for Farmer Rewards).

: Users may stake tokens to secure the network, participate in governance, or earn additional rewards (primarily for Farmer Rewards). Ecosystem Growth : Incentivizes developers, researchers, and other participants to contribute to the ecosystem through bounties, hackathons, and grant programs.

: Incentivizes developers, researchers, and other participants to contribute to the ecosystem through bounties, hackathons, and grant programs. Monetization: dApp creators and AI model developers earn tokens as compensation for delivering services and value to end-users. Lock-up Mechanism Vesting Schedules : Team, Foundation, and Investor allocations are typically subject to multi-year vesting. This prevents large immediate sell-offs and aligns incentives. Community and participation-based rewards (Farmer, Testnets, Ambassadors) are distributed according to on-chain programmatic rules, potentially involving continuous, event-based, or milestone unlocks.

: Lock Status: As of Q1 2025, most tokens remain non-transferable until Mainnet Phase-2. Unlocking Time and Schedule Transferability Trigger : Token transfers will commence with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2 (precise date not disclosed as of March 31, 2025).

: Token transfers will commence with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2 (precise date not disclosed as of March 31, 2025). Progressive Unlock : After transferability is live, vested allocations—especially for Team, Investors, and Foundation—are likely to unlock linearly or in monthly batches over multi-year periods (common in Web3 between 2–4 years), though exact schedules are not fully disclosed.

: After transferability is live, vested allocations—especially for Team, Investors, and Foundation—are likely to unlock linearly or in monthly batches over multi-year periods (common in Web3 between 2–4 years), though exact schedules are not fully disclosed. Community & Rewards: Farmer Rewards and similar incentive allocations are distributed according to participation and achievement of on-chain milestones—often gradually to prevent rapid inflation. Implications and Strategic Rationale Alignment : By locking team/founder/investor tokens and distributing significant percentages for active participation, Zero1 Labs encourages long-term commitment and active network engagement.

: By locking team/founder/investor tokens and distributing significant percentages for active participation, Zero1 Labs encourages long-term commitment and active network engagement. Anti-Dumping : Time-locked and vested allocations minimize the risk of early contributors dumping large amounts on the market, which helps maintain token price stability in early trading phases.

: Time-locked and vested allocations minimize the risk of early contributors dumping large amounts on the market, which helps maintain token price stability in early trading phases. Bootstrapping : Generous Farmer Rewards and testnet incentives signal a strong push for early community growth, liquidity provisioning, and bootstrapping node operators or validators.

: Generous Farmer Rewards and testnet incentives signal a strong push for early community growth, liquidity provisioning, and bootstrapping node operators or validators. Adaptability: The staged unlock and transferability approach allows the team to align token functionality with network development milestones, reducing regulatory risk and giving flexibility to adjust based on early network conditions. Key Limitations and Watchpoints Transparency : Specifics on vesting durations, unlock rates, and exact timeframes post-Mainnet Phase-2 remain undisclosed—prospective stakeholders should monitor official communications.

: Specifics on vesting durations, unlock rates, and exact timeframes post-Mainnet Phase-2 remain undisclosed—prospective stakeholders should monitor official communications. Inflation Management: Delayed unlocks and phased distribution reduce inflationary pressure, but aggressive rewards may still lead to supply dilution if not carefully managed post-launch. Actionable Takeaways For Developers : Early network participation (testnets, contributions) may yield attractive token rewards.

: Early network participation (testnets, contributions) may yield attractive token rewards. For Investors : Anticipate gradual unlocks post-mainnet, likely minimizing short-term sell pressure but requiring medium/long-term outlook.

: Anticipate gradual unlocks post-mainnet, likely minimizing short-term sell pressure but requiring medium/long-term outlook. For Community: Community roles (Ambassador, Partner) will offer ongoing opportunities for earning through engagement and advocacy. Note: All above structures are based on the latest available information. Projects frequently release updates to tokenomics, so follow Zero1 Labs official communication channels for the most current details.

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEAI's tokenomics, explore DEAI token's live price!

How to Buy DEAI Interested in adding Zero1 Labs (DEAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DEAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DEAI on MEXC now!

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Price History Analyzing the price history of DEAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DEAI Price History now!

DEAI Price Prediction Want to know where DEAI might be heading? Our DEAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DEAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!