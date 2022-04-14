CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) Information CRTAI NETWORK is a project that aims to provide innovative solutions by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. This project operates in various fields such as decentralized finance (DeFi), AI-powered trading bots, staking systems, and user-friendly AI chatbots. Official Website: http://crtainetwork.com Whitepaper: https://crtainetwork.com/docs/whitepaper_5.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x88e4adc30b5dd08122d55b0cef013062a94986da Buy CRTAI Now!

CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.39K $ 47.39K $ 47.39K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 352.90M $ 352.90M $ 352.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0193 $ 0.0193 $ 0.0193 All-Time Low: $ 0.00011013598324424 $ 0.00011013598324424 $ 0.00011013598324424 Current Price: $ 0.0001343 $ 0.0001343 $ 0.0001343 Learn more about CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) price

CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRTAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRTAI's tokenomics, explore CRTAI token's live price!

How to Buy CRTAI Interested in adding CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CRTAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CRTAI on MEXC now!

CRTAI NETWORK (CRTAI) Price History Analyzing the price history of CRTAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CRTAI Price History now!

CRTAI Price Prediction Want to know where CRTAI might be heading? Our CRTAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CRTAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!