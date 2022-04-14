Cros (CROS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cros (CROS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cros (CROS) Information Ethereum L2 and AI platform for in-game advertising. Connecting developers, advertisers, and 3 billion players (DePIN). Official Website: https://www.cros.world Whitepaper: https://docs.cros.world/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5A59dD979754B09EA686ce93C98D4CE8bDCb43F2 Buy CROS Now!

Cros (CROS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cros (CROS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 250.74K $ 250.74K $ 250.74K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 566.01M $ 566.01M $ 566.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.3732 $ 0.3732 $ 0.3732 All-Time Low: $ 0.000287006510554138 $ 0.000287006510554138 $ 0.000287006510554138 Current Price: $ 0.000443 $ 0.000443 $ 0.000443 Learn more about Cros (CROS) price

Cros (CROS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cros (CROS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CROS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CROS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CROS's tokenomics, explore CROS token's live price!

How to Buy CROS Interested in adding Cros (CROS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CROS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CROS on MEXC now!

Cros (CROS) Price History Analyzing the price history of CROS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CROS Price History now!

CROS Price Prediction Want to know where CROS might be heading? Our CROS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CROS token's Price Prediction now!

