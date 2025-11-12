Credia Layer (CRED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Credia Layer (CRED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Credia Layer (CRED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Credia Layer (CRED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.54M All-Time High: $ 0.085 All-Time Low: $ 0.020007636566907613 Current Price: $ 0.03554

Credia Layer (CRED) Information Credia Layer is an AI-powered market intelligence layer for traders, turning on-chain, social, and market data into actionable trading signals. It helps users track capital flows, analyze sentiment, and identify emerging narratives through real-time rankings, AI heatmaps, and strategy insights. Credia Layer is an AI-powered market intelligence layer for traders, turning on-chain, social, and market data into actionable trading signals. It helps users track capital flows, analyze sentiment, and identify emerging narratives through real-time rankings, AI heatmaps, and strategy insights. Official Website: https://credialayer.io/ Whitepaper: https://credia-layer.gitbook.io/credialayer/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd9af3915fb1a13179d5c3f0255fa3dcbb716b240

Credia Layer (CRED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Credia Layer (CRED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRED's tokenomics, explore CRED token's live price!

