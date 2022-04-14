COQ INU (COQ) Tokenomics
COQ INU (COQ) Information
Born from collective frenship, deeply rooted in memetics and humor, Coq Inu is not your average meme coin — it's a way of life.
COQ INU (COQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for COQ INU (COQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
COQ INU (COQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of COQ INU (COQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COQ's tokenomics, explore COQ token's live price!
How to Buy COQ
Interested in adding COQ INU (COQ) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy COQ, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
COQ INU (COQ) Price History
Analyzing the price history of COQ helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
COQ Price Prediction
Want to know where COQ might be heading? Our COQ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy COQ INU (COQ)
Amount
1 COQ = 0.0000007512 USD