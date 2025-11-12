ChainOpera AI empowers collaborative intelligence through a network of AI agents co-created and co-operated by the community. It is built on a Super AI app and a full-stack AI infrastructure that supports a creator economy for designing, distributing, and using AI agents; agent-centric model training and inference on distributed GPUs; and an AI-native blockchain for verifiable ownership, attribution, and transparent participation. ChainOpera transforms how intelligence is created and shared by aligning users, developers, and infrastructure providers through shared participation mechanisms, enabling a new era of open and collaborative AI.