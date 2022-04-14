Sugarverse (CNDY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sugarverse (CNDY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sugarverse (CNDY) Information Gaming studio & publisher with existing 60 million players ecosystem | 10 mobile games live | 100,000+ DAU | 15+ years creating games | 70+ Countries | 30+ languages. Sugarverse is building a unique Game Saga with 5 integrated mobile casual games with a self-sustaining Play & Earn economy, where players can monetize their gaming experience using their native token CNDY. Official Website: https://www.sugarverse.io/ Whitepaper: https://sugarverse.github.io/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=arbitrum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x6b43732a9ae9f8654d496c0a075aa4aa43057a0b Buy CNDY Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M
All-Time High: $ 0.008034
All-Time Low: $ 0.000737295247445374
Current Price: $ 0.001391

Sugarverse (CNDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sugarverse (CNDY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CNDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CNDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CNDY's tokenomics, explore CNDY token's live price!

