Cheems (CHEEMS) Information “Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth. Official Website: https://cheems.pet/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0df0587216a4a1bb7d5082fdc491d93d2dd4b413 Buy CHEEMS Now!

Cheems (CHEEMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cheems (CHEEMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 253.14M $ 253.14M $ 253.14M Total Supply: $ 203.67T $ 203.67T $ 203.67T Circulating Supply: $ 187.50T $ 187.50T $ 187.50T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 274.98M $ 274.98M $ 274.98M All-Time High: $ 0.0000021713 $ 0.0000021713 $ 0.0000021713 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000033427737282 $ 0.000000033427737282 $ 0.000000033427737282 Current Price: $ 0.0000013501 $ 0.0000013501 $ 0.0000013501 Learn more about Cheems (CHEEMS) price

Cheems (CHEEMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cheems (CHEEMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHEEMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHEEMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHEEMS's tokenomics, explore CHEEMS token's live price!

