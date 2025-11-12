Cygnus is a modular real yield layer and the first Web3 Instagram App Layer, designed to merge on-chain and off-chain assets in support of the creator economy. The network leverages the Cygnus Omnichain Liquidity Validation System (LVS) to provide scalable, secure, and efficient liquidity validation and staking infrastructure across EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. This framework facilitates sustainable staking yields, LVS fees, and ecosystem incentives for participants.