Cockfight Network (CFN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cockfight Network (CFN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Cockfight Network (CFN) Information

The Cockfight Network platform's game and betting system is designed to solve the problems of existing cockfighting and provide a transparent and safe game and betting environment. This system secures the transparency of betting through blockchain technology, and users receive rewards based on the betting results.

Official Website:
https://www.cf-n.io/en
Whitepaper:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_ppYj6WGvUK-jBKNqIJqMXBEnfsfhTbZ/view?usp=sharing
Block Explorer:
https://scan.gmmtchain.io/address/0x734BF3a059eE840A910E02e477049EF9C1a644aB

Cockfight Network (CFN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cockfight Network (CFN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 104.10M
$ 104.10M$ 104.10M
All-Time High:
$ 2.7
$ 2.7$ 2.7
All-Time Low:
$ 0.08010316352274265
$ 0.08010316352274265$ 0.08010316352274265
Current Price:
$ 0.1041
$ 0.1041$ 0.1041

Cockfight Network (CFN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cockfight Network (CFN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CFN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CFN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Cockfight Network (CFN) Price History

Analyzing the price history of CFN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.