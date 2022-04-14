BoxBet (BXBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BoxBet (BXBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BoxBet (BXBT) Information BoxBet is an iGaming platform that connects directly with Telegram’s extensive network of millions of users. The platform features a well-designed, straightforward interface that allows users to start gaming within 60 seconds. The project was launched in 2024 and is fully licensed, backed by tier-one investors, and powered by BXBT. The platform is built for the 900 million Telegram users and offers easy Casino and Sports betting with a deflationary token and real rewards. Official Website: http://www.boxbet.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x33f289d91286535c47270C8479f6776Fb3AdEB3e Buy BXBT Now!

BoxBet (BXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BoxBet (BXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M All-Time High: $ 0.09434 $ 0.09434 $ 0.09434 All-Time Low: $ 0.000147539917865889 $ 0.000147539917865889 $ 0.000147539917865889 Current Price: $ 0.0161 $ 0.0161 $ 0.0161 Learn more about BoxBet (BXBT) price

BoxBet (BXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BoxBet (BXBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BXBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BXBT's tokenomics, explore BXBT token's live price!

