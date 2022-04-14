Boundless Network (BUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Boundless Network (BUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Boundless Network (BUN) Information The BUN token is the foundational asset and DAO governance token of the Burrito Wallet ecosystem. Designed to deliver seamless value exchange, BUN powers a broad range of utilities across integrated services, partners, and platforms. It acts as the connective tissue between users, decentralized applications (dApps), and the broader Web3 landscape, driving collaboration, incentivized engagement, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. Official Website: https://www.bunetwork.org/en, https://www.burritowallet.com/en Whitepaper: https://bunetwork.gitbook.io/bundaodocs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xdf296EA217AEC7e118FafA9b2Ce20d0cFccd2EaF Buy BUN Now!

Boundless Network (BUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boundless Network (BUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 564.00K $ 564.00K $ 564.00K All-Time High: $ 1.264 $ 1.264 $ 1.264 All-Time Low: $ 0.000459053413568236 $ 0.000459053413568236 $ 0.000459053413568236 Current Price: $ 0.000564 $ 0.000564 $ 0.000564 Learn more about Boundless Network (BUN) price

Boundless Network (BUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boundless Network (BUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUN's tokenomics, explore BUN token's live price!

