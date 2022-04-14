BUN

The BUN token is the foundational asset and DAO governance token of the Burrito Wallet ecosystem. Designed to deliver seamless value exchange, BUN powers a broad range of utilities across integrated services, partners, and platforms. It acts as the connective tissue between users, decentralized applications (dApps), and the broader Web3 landscape, driving collaboration, incentivized engagement, and long-term ecosystem sustainability.

NameBUN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe BUN token is the foundational asset and DAO governance token of the Burrito Wallet ecosystem. Designed to deliver seamless value exchange, BUN powers a broad range of utilities across integrated services, partners, and platforms. It acts as the connective tissue between users, decentralized applications (dApps), and the broader Web3 landscape, driving collaboration, incentivized engagement, and long-term ecosystem sustainability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.