Biswap (BSW) Information Biswap is the first decentralized exchange platform on the market with a three-type referral system and the lowest platform transaction fees (0.1%). We are a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. This network guarantees superior speed and much lower network transaction costs. Official Website: https://biswap.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.biswap.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x965f527d9159dce6288a2219db51fc6eef120dd1 Buy BSW Now!

Biswap (BSW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Biswap (BSW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.31M $ 12.31M $ 12.31M Total Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: $ 667.92M $ 667.92M $ 667.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.90M $ 12.90M $ 12.90M All-Time High: $ 2.1669 $ 2.1669 $ 2.1669 All-Time Low: $ 0.011035823943177085 $ 0.011035823943177085 $ 0.011035823943177085 Current Price: $ 0.01843 $ 0.01843 $ 0.01843 Learn more about Biswap (BSW) price

Biswap (BSW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Biswap (BSW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSW's tokenomics, explore BSW token's live price!

