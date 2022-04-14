Blocksquare Token (BST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blocksquare Token (BST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blocksquare Token (BST) Information Blocksquare is a technology company building the required infrastructure to transfer real estate assets to the internet. Businesses of all types — from startups to large enterprises — can use Blocksquare’s solutions and APIs to digitize value of real estate properties, launch their investment platforms and connect people to tokenized real estate deals online. Official Website: https://blocksquare.io/ Whitepaper: https://oceanpoint.gitbook.io/docs/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x509a38b7a1cc0dcd83aa9d06214663d9ec7c7f4a Buy BST Now!

Blocksquare Token (BST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blocksquare Token (BST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.96M $ 5.96M $ 5.96M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 59.07M $ 59.07M $ 59.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.09M $ 10.09M $ 10.09M All-Time High: $ 0.971 $ 0.971 $ 0.971 All-Time Low: $ 0.046868297986053443 $ 0.046868297986053443 $ 0.046868297986053443 Current Price: $ 0.1009 $ 0.1009 $ 0.1009 Learn more about Blocksquare Token (BST) price

Blocksquare Token (BST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blocksquare Token (BST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BST's tokenomics, explore BST token's live price!

Blocksquare Token (BST) Price History
Analyzing the price history of BST helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

BST Price Prediction
Want to know where BST might be heading? Our BST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

