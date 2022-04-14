BEERCOIN (BEER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BEERCOIN (BEER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BEERCOIN (BEER) Information

$BEER isn't just another coin – it's literally liquid gold. It works as the universal currency of enjoyment, bringing people together regardless of their skin color or social status. Grab some $BEER, invite your friends, and enjoy a great time!

Official Website: https://beercoin.wtf/
Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AujTJJ7aMS8LDo3bFzoyXDwT3jBALUbu4VZhzZdTZLmG

BEERCOIN (BEER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 2.00M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 549.76B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0005956
All-Time Low: $ 0.000002663165781949
Current Price: $ 0.000003631

BEERCOIN (BEER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BEERCOIN (BEER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of BEER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy BEER

Interested in adding BEERCOIN (BEER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BEER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

BEERCOIN (BEER) Price History

Analyzing the price history of BEER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

BEER Price Prediction

Want to know where BEER might be heading? Our BEER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

