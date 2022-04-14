BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Information BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) is a cat memecoin on Bitcoin Runes. Official Website: https://billiondollarcat.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.billiondollarcat.com/billybot/about-billybot Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BDCs2xEqzXyRpp9P6uPDnAvERpLKBfzHPEzbe3BfCxDY Buy BDC Now!

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.16M $ 14.16M $ 14.16M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.16M $ 14.16M $ 14.16M All-Time High: $ 0.15699 $ 0.15699 $ 0.15699 All-Time Low: $ 0.003835618529974725 $ 0.003835618529974725 $ 0.003835618529974725 Current Price: $ 0.014155 $ 0.014155 $ 0.014155 Learn more about BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) price

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BDC's tokenomics, explore BDC token's live price!

How to Buy BDC Interested in adding BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BDC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BDC on MEXC now!

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) Price History Analyzing the price history of BDC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BDC Price History now!

BDC Price Prediction Want to know where BDC might be heading? Our BDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BDC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!