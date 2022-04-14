Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lorenzo Protocol (BANK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Information Lorenzo is an institutional-grade asset management platform that issues yield-bearing tokens backed by diverse underlying strategies, with two flagship products featuring BTC Liquid Staking Token stBTC powered by Babylon staking yields and wrapped BTC enzoBTC containing Lorenzo native yield and on-chain liquidity farming yields. Official Website: https://www.lorenzo-protocol.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.lorenzo-protocol.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3AeE7602b612de36088F3ffEd8c8f10E86EbF2bF Buy BANK Now!

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lorenzo Protocol (BANK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.94M $ 24.94M $ 24.94M Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 425.25M $ 425.25M $ 425.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 123.17M $ 123.17M $ 123.17M All-Time High: $ 0.09335 $ 0.09335 $ 0.09335 All-Time Low: $ 0.018389388782512995 $ 0.018389388782512995 $ 0.018389388782512995 Current Price: $ 0.05865 $ 0.05865 $ 0.05865 Learn more about Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) price

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BANK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BANK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BANK's tokenomics, explore BANK token's live price!

How to Buy BANK Interested in adding Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BANK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BANK on MEXC now!

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Price History Analyzing the price history of BANK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BANK Price History now!

BANK Price Prediction Want to know where BANK might be heading? Our BANK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BANK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!