B3 Base (B3) Information B3 is a groundbreaking blockchain project reimagining how games and gaming infrastructure interact with Web3 technology. Built as a Layer 3 settlement layer on Base (the “Protocol” or “B3”), B3 focuses on addressing critical industry pain points that have hindered the mainstream adoption of blockchain-based gaming. Through its innovative Open Gaming ecosystem, B3 aims to bridge the gap between developers and players by offering a seamless, interconnected platform that combines advanced technology with user-friendly design. Official Website: https://b3.fun/ Whitepaper: https://docs.b3.fun/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xB3B32F9f8827D4634fE7d973Fa1034Ec9fdDB3B3 Buy B3 Now!

Market Cap: $ 62.45M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 21.29B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.019926
All-Time Low: $ 0.002454638366307108
Current Price: $ 0.002933

B3 Base (B3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of B3 Base (B3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of B3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many B3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand B3's tokenomics, explore B3 token's live price!

