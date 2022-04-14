Avalon (AVL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Avalon (AVL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Avalon (AVL) Information Avalon Labs is the world's largest issuer of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. We're building the ultimate on-chain financial hub for Bitcoin, offering a seamless ecosystem that includes a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, BTC-backed lending, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. We're committed to creating a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that transforms Bitcoin into an active economic asset across global markets. Official Website: https://www.avalonfinance.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.avalonfinance.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5c8D0C48810FD37A0A824D074ee290E64f7A8Fa2

Avalon (AVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Avalon (AVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.30M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 161.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 156.50M All-Time High: $ 2.0011 All-Time Low: $ 0.11254797111213097 Current Price: $ 0.1565

Avalon (AVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Avalon (AVL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVL's tokenomics, explore AVL token's live price!

