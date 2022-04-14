Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Astro Armadillos (ASTROS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) Information Astro Armadillos, a pioneering Web3 education project, is at the forefront of imparting knowledge about blockchain technology and Web3 across multiple chains through innovative non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and engaging game modes. Official Website: https://astroarmadillos.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/ce7vc44jfnpkv65m Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xBc024abd1e72e2b5F9f73de13ACe4Ac68Fe73e62 Buy ASTROS Now!

Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astro Armadillos (ASTROS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.45M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 25.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.70M All-Time High: $ 0.1249 All-Time Low: $ 0.019778041816782114 Current Price: $ 0.05698

Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTROS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTROS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTROS's tokenomics, explore ASTROS token's live price!

How to Buy ASTROS Interested in adding Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ASTROS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ASTROS on MEXC now!

Astro Armadillos (ASTROS) Price History Analyzing the price history of ASTROS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ASTROS Price History now!

ASTROS Price Prediction Want to know where ASTROS might be heading? Our ASTROS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ASTROS token's Price Prediction now!

