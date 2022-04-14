ASRR (ASRR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ASRR (ASRR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ASRR (ASRR) Information Assisterr (ASRR) is a project based on Network of Specialized AI Models & Agents. Official Website: https://www.assisterr.ai/ Whitepaper: https://assisterr.gitbook.io/white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/ASRRjA1R4RHVk5H9QKKm1jaQqMkxvv6nh5EypPrvwmxQ Buy ASRR Now!

ASRR (ASRR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ASRR (ASRR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.82M $ 1.82M $ 1.82M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 14.62M $ 14.62M $ 14.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.43M $ 12.43M $ 12.43M All-Time High: $ 0.7999 $ 0.7999 $ 0.7999 All-Time Low: $ 0.11994720854610813 $ 0.11994720854610813 $ 0.11994720854610813 Current Price: $ 0.1243 $ 0.1243 $ 0.1243 Learn more about ASRR (ASRR) price

ASRR (ASRR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ASRR (ASRR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASRR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASRR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASRR's tokenomics, explore ASRR token's live price!

How to Buy ASRR Interested in adding ASRR (ASRR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ASRR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ASRR on MEXC now!

ASRR (ASRR) Price History Analyzing the price history of ASRR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ASRR Price History now!

ASRR Price Prediction Want to know where ASRR might be heading? Our ASRR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ASRR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!