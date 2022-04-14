AS Monaco (ASM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AS Monaco (ASM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AS Monaco (ASM) Information $ASM is the name of AS Monaco’s only official Fan Token™. The Fan Token™ is a digital asset that never expires, and gives you the right to vote on certain official Club decisions, as well as unprecedented access to your team and to have incredible, never-before-seen experiences. Official Website: https://socios.com Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x371863096CF5685cD37AE00C28DE10b6edBab3Fe Buy ASM Now!

AS Monaco (ASM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.17M
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 4.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.49M
All-Time High: $ 3.932
All-Time Low: $ 0.17967373495653602
Current Price: $ 0.249

AS Monaco (ASM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AS Monaco (ASM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASM's tokenomics, explore ASM token's live price!

