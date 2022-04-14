Aquarius Loan (ARS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aquarius Loan (ARS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aquarius Loan (ARS) Information Aquarius Loan or Aquarius is a decentralised blockchain protocol that allows users to lend or borrow selected cryptocurrencies on ArbitrumOne and Core chain. It establishes money markets by pooling assets together and algorithmically setting interest rates based on supply and demand of assets. Official Website: https://www.aquarius.loan Whitepaper: https://www.aquarius.loan/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://scan.coredao.org/token/0x204e2d49b7cda6d93301bcf667a2da28fb0e5780 Buy ARS Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 825.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.299998
All-Time Low: $ 0.000004102990944492
Current Price: $ 0.000825

Aquarius Loan (ARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aquarius Loan (ARS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARS's tokenomics, explore ARS token's live price!

