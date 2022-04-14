Areon Network (AREA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Areon Network (AREA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Areon Network (AREA) Information Areon Network is a next-generation layer 1 blockchain with a unique consensus mechanism: Proof of Area. Areon stands out as a convenient ecosystem for crypto users providing fast, secure and stable transactions with fair transaction fees. Areon Network components: - Areon Foundation - Areon Chain (EVM compatible, Layer 1, PoA) AREA is the first cryptocurrency to use the Proof of Area (POA) protocol. Though similar to 'Delegated Proof of Stake', this unique consensus mechanism offers extra benefit for holders in the form of digital land ownership. Official Website: https://areon.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.areon.network/ Block Explorer: https://areonscan.com Buy AREA Now!

Areon Network (AREA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Areon Network (AREA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.91M $ 1.91M $ 1.91M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 118.16M $ 118.16M $ 118.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 All-Time Low: $ 0.003344192063297708 $ 0.003344192063297708 $ 0.003344192063297708 Current Price: $ 0.0162 $ 0.0162 $ 0.0162 Learn more about Areon Network (AREA) price

Areon Network (AREA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Areon Network (AREA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AREA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AREA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AREA's tokenomics, explore AREA token's live price!

