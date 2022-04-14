Autonomi (ANT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Autonomi (ANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Autonomi (ANT) Information ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers. Official Website: https://autonomi.com Whitepaper: https://withautonomi.notion.site/autonomi-white-paper Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/address/0xa78d8321b20c4ef90ecd72f2588aa985a4bdb684 Buy ANT Now!

Autonomi (ANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Autonomi (ANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.96M $ 6.96M $ 6.96M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 136.64M $ 136.64M $ 136.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.452 $ 0.452 $ 0.452 All-Time Low: $ 0.03576910888517051 $ 0.03576910888517051 $ 0.03576910888517051 Current Price: $ 0.0509 $ 0.0509 $ 0.0509 Learn more about Autonomi (ANT) price

Autonomi (ANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Autonomi (ANT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANT's tokenomics, explore ANT token's live price!

How to Buy ANT Interested in adding Autonomi (ANT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ANT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ANT on MEXC now!

Autonomi (ANT) Price History Analyzing the price history of ANT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ANT Price History now!

ANT Price Prediction Want to know where ANT might be heading? Our ANT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ANT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!