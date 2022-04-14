Apollo Name Service (ANS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Apollo Name Service (ANS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Apollo Name Service (ANS) Information Apollo Name Service, known as Star Protocol, is one of the largest social applications on LayerZero, ANS offers a universal, omnichain naming service supporting over 40 blockchains and currently serves approximately 500,000 users. ANS is at the forefront of integrating DePIN and AI, addressing the growing need for decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for billions of connected devices worldwide. With an estimated 30 billion connected devices globally, ANS aims to provide a scalable, omnichain DID solution for every device and individual, enabling seamless identity services across diverse networks based on LayerZero. Official Website: https://star.co/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/64whadg6x3wpwmer Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xa8C2E771288585229eEa8DBe072EDfA7bcB388bb

Apollo Name Service (ANS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apollo Name Service (ANS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.003527 $ 0.003527 $ 0.003527

Apollo Name Service (ANS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Apollo Name Service (ANS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Apollo Name Service (ANS) Price History Analyzing the price history of ANS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ANS Price Prediction Want to know where ANS might be heading? Our ANS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

